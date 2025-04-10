news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Red Hat / IBM
IT Jungle ☛ IBM i 7.6 Delivers “Massive Security Improvement” With Built-In MFA
Big Blue today announced I.C.B.M. i 7.6, the first new release of the operating system in three years. While version 7.6 brings a range of enhancements, arguably the biggest new feature is the addition of multi-factor authentication directly into the operating system, which will make adopting MFA simple and represent a “massive security improvement” at no additional cost to I.C.B.M. i shops, the I.C.B.M. i security architect said.
Red Hat Official ☛ Repair the bridge before it cracks: Understanding vulnerabilities and weaknesses in modern IT
Security vulnerabilities in IT are often presented like bridge failures that make news headlines. These issues require immediate and rapid response from engineering teams to resolve the issue, but these teams are already overwhelmed addressing common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) of all severities. These issues range from catastrophic events to scrambling to repair structural damage before it leads to a disaster.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat Is shaping the future of AI innovation [Ed: Red Hat is singing buzzwords, not substance]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ SONiC: The open source network operating system for modern data centers [Ed: Canonical promoting Microsoft again!]
Canonical has identified several key strategies to help network equipment vendors and users of SONiC in the enterprise address some of SONiC’s limitations and enhance reliability and performance for their version of SONiC. This article begins by exploring SONiC’s technical architecture, its origins and current limitations. We then cover Canonical’s efforts to improve it, and its potential impact on enterprise data centers.
TecMint ☛ How to Fix Ubuntu Freezes, Crashes or System Hangs
Although Ubuntu is generally reliable and fast, it can still freeze occasionally, just like any other operating system, which can happen due to various reasons, such as hardware problems, excessive resource usage, driver issues, or software bugs.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.14 Diving
Steve Roe continued the introduction of The hArc Stack last week with a simple “shallow” dive to show how all the HARC components interact in: HARC Stack Shallow Dive (/r/rakulang comments). Fernando’s Corner Fernando Correa de Oliveira has another example of building an interactive web-site.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Scoop News Group ☛ Treasury bureau notifies Congress that email hack was a ‘major’ cybersecurity incident
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has notified Congress that a February breach of its email system is classified as a major cybersecurity incident.
