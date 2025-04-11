news
Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14
Open Source For U ☛ Building Machine Learning Models with Scikit-learn
Scikit-learn scores over other machine learning libraries because it is easy to use, comes with a comprehensive feature set, has strong community support, and is customisable. Here’s a quick look at its features and use cases. Scikit-learn is one of the most widely used libraries for machine learning in Python.
Collabora ☛ GStreamer 1.26: Improved hardware efficiency, the MPEG-5 LCEVC codec, and more
The GStreamer project has recently released version 1.26, and once again, Collabora has made numerous contributions including improved hardware efficiency, the MPEG-5 LCEVC codec and improved support for analytics and machine learning.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ gzip @ Savannah: gzip-1.14 released [stable]
This is to announce gzip-1.14, a stable release.
Most notable: "gzip -d" is up to 40% faster on x86_64 CPUs with pclmul
support. Why? Because about half of its time was spent computing a CRC
checksum, and that code is far more efficient now. Even on 10-year-old
CPUs lacking pclmul support, it's ~20% faster. Thanks to Lasse Collin
for alerting me to this very early on, to Sam Russell for contributing
gnulib's new crc module and to Bruno Haible and everyone else who keeps
the bar so high for all of gnulib. And as usual, thanks to Paul Eggert
for many contributions everywhere.
There have been 58 commits by 7 people in the 85 weeks since 1.13.
