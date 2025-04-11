Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14

This is to announce gzip-1.14, a stable release.

Most notable: "gzip -d" is up to 40% faster on x86_64 CPUs with pclmul

support. Why? Because about half of its time was spent computing a CRC

checksum, and that code is far more efficient now. Even on 10-year-old

CPUs lacking pclmul support, it's ~20% faster. Thanks to Lasse Collin

for alerting me to this very early on, to Sam Russell for contributing

gnulib's new crc module and to Bruno Haible and everyone else who keeps

the bar so high for all of gnulib. And as usual, thanks to Paul Eggert

for many contributions everywhere.

There have been 58 commits by 7 people in the 85 weeks since 1.13.

