news
Open Hardware/Modding: Topaz, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ T-Pico-2350 is a fully integrated devkit with Raspberry Pi RP2350, ESP32-C6, 2.33-inch color touchscreen display, and HDMI video output
LILYGO T-Pico-2350, also called the T-Pico2, is a fully enclosed devkit based on Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU, an ESP32-C6 SoC for wireless connectivity, a 2.33-inch capacitive color touchscreen display, and an HDMI (DVI) video output port.
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Use Raspberry PI with Hugging Face Hey Hi (AI) Models
Last Updated on 11th April 2025 by peppe8o In this tutorial, I will show you how to use your Raspberry PI with Hugging Face Hey Hi (AI) models, executing Artificial Intelligence programs with Python on your computer board.
-
CNX Software ☛ Topaz Tz170b FPGA devkit features hardened LPDDR4 controller, hardened MIPI D-PHY up to 2 Gbps per lane
The Topaz Tz170b FPGA devkit from Efinix is a compact FPGA evaluation platform built around the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. This FPGA is built around a low-power, high-density 16 nm Quantum fabric and comes in a compact 484-ball FineLine BGA package. The company mentions that the board supports hardware-level MIPI D-PHY with data rates of up to 2 Gbps per lane and hardware-level LPDDR4 memory controller, making it ideal for high-speed embedded systems, vision processing, and custom SoC designs.
-
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds 2.5GbE networking and M.2 NVMe storage support to Raspberry Pi 5-compatible SBCs
The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT is an expansion board adding 2.5GbE networking and an M.2 PCIe x1 socket for NVMe SSD storage to the Raspberry Pi 5 and compatible SBCs with a PCIe FFC connector. We had previously seen Raspberry Pi 5 HATs with 2.5GbE such as the Pineberry HatNET! 2.5G, or even one with 2.5GbE and NVMe SSD (52Pi W01 U2500 HAT), but the Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT is the first to implement two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports to enable routing, and also features an NVMe SSD as a bonus.