news
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5
We are excited to announce the release of NethSecurity 8.5 (NethSecurity 8-24.10.0-ns.1.5.1) , based on OpenWrt 24.10.
Version 8.5 brings a major kernel upgrade:
- we are moving to kernel 6.6.73 (from 5.15.167)
- general improvements
- performance enhancements
- expanded hardware support.
Among the changes introduced with the new kernel, there is network card ordering, which in very specific and limited cases might differ from previous versions.
We therefore invite you to test this new version in a lab environment on the hardware you typically use.
More details on network card management changes can be found here: [...]