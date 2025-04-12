Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

NethSecurity project milestone 8.5

We are excited to announce the release of NethSecurity 8.5 (NethSecurity 8-24.10.0-ns.1.5.1) , based on OpenWrt 24.10.

Version 8.5 brings a major kernel upgrade:

we are moving to kernel 6.6.73 (from 5.15.167)

(from 5.15.167) general improvements

performance enhancements

expanded hardware support.

Among the changes introduced with the new kernel, there is network card ordering, which in very specific and limited cases might differ from previous versions.

We therefore invite you to test this new version in a lab environment on the hardware you typically use.

More details on network card management changes can be found here: [...]



