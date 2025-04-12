news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 316: Soft Robots, Linux The Hard Way, Cellphones Into SBCs, And The Circuit Graver
Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they talk about the best stories and hacks of the week. This episode starts off with a discussion of the Vintage Computer Festival East and Philadelphia Maker Faire — two incredible events that just so happened to be scheduled for the same weekend. From there the discussion moves on to the latest developments in DIY soft robotics, the challenge of running Linux on 8-pin ICs, hardware mods to improve WiFi reception on cheap ESP32 development boards, and what’s keeping old smartphones from being reused as general purpose computers.
Applications
Security
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in March 2025
Welcome to the third report in 2025 from the Reproducible Builds project. Our monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month, and highlight items of news from elsewhere in the increasingly-important area of software supply-chain security. As usual, however, if you are interested in contributing to the Reproducible Builds project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
Security Affairs ☛ U.S. CISA adds Linux Kernel flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog
U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) adds Linux Kernel flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.
Instructionals/Technical
It's FOSS ☛ Formatting Text in Logseq
Make your notes more attractive by formatting the text with quotes and call out boxes.
Security Boulevard ☛ How to Install NetworkMiner in Linux [Ed: Mono is trouble. This is Microsoftism.]
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 11/04/2025
Welcome to another month of rambling status reports. Not much in terms of technology this month, my work at Codethink is still focused on proprietary corporate infrastructure, and the weather is too nice to spend more time at a computer than necessary. Somehow I keep reading things and thinking about stuff though, and so you can read some of these thoughts and links below.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2025/15
Dear Tumbleweed users and rolling release aficionados,
Another week, another fresh batch of snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed! Week 15 of 2025 brought in three solid snapshots — 20250403, 20250405, and 20250409 — with a healthy mix of desktop polish, toolchain improvements, and a sprinkle of bug fixes across the board. Let’s take a quick dive into the highlights!
