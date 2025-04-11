today's leftovers

Control Your MIDI Controllers!

As we discovered previously, your MIDI devices can be enhanced to function in different ways besides just triggering a single note per key (or pad) press.

Being a serial module creator, and with the help of the author John, I bundled these concepts and more into a few handy CPAN packages that allow you to control your devices with minimal lines of code. So far, these are: MIDI::RtController, MIDI::RtController::Filter::Tonal, MIDI::RtController::Filter::Drums, and [MIDI::RtController::Filter::CC](https://metacpan.org/pod/MIDI::RtController::Filter::CC.