TecMint ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 24.04 with Apache or Nginx
If you want to use PHP 8 with Apache or Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04, follow this guide, which will help you install PHP 8 and configure it to work with both web servers.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP/FPM on Fedora 40
In this how-to guide, we shall run through the different steps of how you can install the LEMP stack on your Fedora 40 web server. Similar to the LAMP stack, but under LEMP, we use the Nginx web server.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.3 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Ubuntu 20.04 - 24.04
When using ISPConfig, by default, you only have the main PHP version for your distribution. This guide will show you how to install additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 8.1, 8.2, and 8.3) on an Ubuntu server with ISPConfig.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code Cloud IDE on Ubuntu 24.04 Server [Proprietary spyware of Microsoft; use KATE or similar instead]
The Visual Studio Code Cloud IDE is an online version of Microsoft's popular Visual Studio Code (VS Code) editor, designed to provide a flexible and accessible development environment in the clown. This guide will show you how to install Visual Code-Server on the Ubuntu 24.04 server with Nginx as a reverse proxy.
HowTo Forge ☛ Resolving DNS Domain Names using dig Command on Linux
The dig command in Linux, short for "Domain Information Groper," is a network administration tool used for querying DNS (Domain Name System) servers. It allows users to retrieve information about domain names, such as IP addresses, mail servers (MX records), and other DNS resource records. Primarily used for troubleshooting DNS issues, dig provides detailed output, including the response time of queries and the DNS server that provided the information. Its flexibility and precision make it a preferred tool among network administrators for diagnosing DNS problems, testing domain configurations, and performing DNS lookups compared to more basic commands like nslookup.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to use grep to search for strings in files on the Linux shell
The grep command in Linux is a powerful text-search utility that allows users to search through files or streams of text for specific patterns. It stands for "global regular expression print," and it supports searching by simple text strings and more complex regular expressions. The command is often combined with other commands to filter and refine output. By default, grep returns all lines that contain the pattern. Still, it offers various options to customize the search, such as case sensitivity, counting occurrences, or recursively searching through directories. This makes it an essential tool for system administrators, developers, and anyone working with large sets of data in a Unix-like environment.
The grep command is primarily used to search a text or file for lines that contain a match to the specified words/strings. By default, grep displays the matched lines, and it can be used to search for lines of text that match one or more regular expressions, and it outputs only the matched lines.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Apache Solr on Debian 12
Apache Solr is an open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene, designed to create powerful application search and indexing capabilities. It provides advanced full-text search, faceted search, real-time indexing, and distributed searching, making it a popular choice for building search engines and data retrieval systems. Solr is highly scalable and optimized for large volumes of data, often used in enterprise environments for tasks such as website search, e-commerce, and big data analytics. Its REST-like API allows for easy integration with other systems, and it supports features like highlighting query suggestions, and geospatial search. Solr's flexibility, performance, and community support have made it a leading solution for organizations needing robust search functionality.
SANS ☛ Mapping Threats with DNSTwist and the Internet Storm Center [Guest Diary]
On July 16, 2024, I received notification of a suspicious tunnel being opened via SSH in relation to the medical image viewing software "MicroDICOM". MicroDICOM is a medical imagery software and processing engine commonly used to examine x-ray’s, MRIs, and ultrasounds. This was atypical for this application-- while it contained the capabilities to perform network sharing, this application reused private keys and generally engaged in unsafe practices for a method that might connect to an organizational resource. Furthermore, all files were connecting back to the same IP address, 209.127.37.48. Upon investigation, we were able to determine that this application was not, in fact, the application it purported to be, but instead part of large phishing campaign that appeared to prey on a recent Common Vulnerability & Exploit (CVE) notification from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Jeroen Sangers ☛ Jeroen Sangers ◦ brain tags - Sorting emails into folders wastes a lot of time; use one archive folder and search for emails when you need them instead
Sorting emails into different folders may seem like an efficient way to keep your inbox organized. However, research shows that creating complex folder structures does not necessarily lead to higher efficiency in retrieving emails. The process of manually sorting emails into specific folders takes a lot of time and effort (an average of 67 hours per year!), and these preparatory actions often turn out to be inefficient. Instead of spending time categorizing each email, this time can be better spent on other productive tasks.
Chuck Carroll ☛ How to Set Up a Samba Share on a Linux Server
One of the neat things about taking computer networking courses is learning how to do things I more or less already know how to do, but learning how to do them better and more simply. I've been considering replacing my Thinkcentre M920Q running OpenMediaVault and CasaOS, and instead using my Raspberry Pi 5 running an Arch Linux distro and just set up a samba server.
Noratrieb ☛ How SSH Secures Your Connection
If you’ve ever remotely connected to any UNIX-like server, you have likely used SSH, short for “Secure Shell”. SSH provides, as the name implies, secure shell access to remote machines and is used pretty much everywhere. But what exactly does “secure” mean here, and how is this security provided by the protocol? This post will take a look at SSH’s security features and how they protect against example attacks.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Linux Mint 22. CMake is a powerful and versatile cross-platform build system that plays a crucial role in modern software development. It simplifies the process of generating build files, managing dependencies, and configuring projects across various operating systems and compilers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on GNU/Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Linux Mint 22. PostgreSQL, often referred to as Postgres, is a powerful, open-source relational database system known for its robustness, scalability, and SQL compliance.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Date and Time on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set date and time on AlmaLinux 9. AlmaLinux 9, a free and open-source GNU/Linux distribution, has gained popularity among server administrators for its stability, security, and compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dart Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dart Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Dart is a versatile, open-source programming language developed by Surveillance Giant Google that has gained significant popularity in recent years. Known for its simplicity, efficiency, and scalability, Dart is widely used for building web, server, and mobile applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Podman on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Podman is a daemonless container engine that enables users to develop, manage, and run containers and pods under the Open Container Initiative (OCI) standards.
