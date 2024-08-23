The grep command in Linux is a powerful text-search utility that allows users to search through files or streams of text for specific patterns. It stands for "global regular expression print," and it supports searching by simple text strings and more complex regular expressions. The command is often combined with other commands to filter and refine output. By default, grep returns all lines that contain the pattern. Still, it offers various options to customize the search, such as case sensitivity, counting occurrences, or recursively searching through directories. This makes it an essential tool for system administrators, developers, and anyone working with large sets of data in a Unix-like environment.

The grep command is primarily used to search a text or file for lines that contain a match to the specified words/strings. By default, grep displays the matched lines, and it can be used to search for lines of text that match one or more regular expressions, and it outputs only the matched lines.