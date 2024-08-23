posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Hits Pause on SRU Kernel Releases for September - OMG! Ubuntu —

Maintaining, building, packaging, testing, and publishing kernel updates across all supported Ubuntu releases, and all supported architectures, requires solid, reliable infrastructure. Even the most well-oiled machines need a pit-stop once in a while.

At face value this announcement sounds big, but will it actually impact end users?

Nah, not really.

For one, this is not the first time Ubuntu’s needed to skip a cycle in its every-rolling kernel SRU cadence for supported Ubuntu releases — and on those occasions, the world kept turning.

Secondly, critically important security patches, bug fixes, and others issues will be covered ‘if necessary’, according to Nicolescu, which is reassuring.