Games: Super reaKtor, Minetest, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ I tried the demo of Super reaKtor and it really fried my brain
Super reaKtor is a unique bullet hell where you absorb various orbs using your laser beam, and while the idea is great it really did annihilate my brain.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Anodyne 2: Return to Dust from Analgesic Productions source code opened up
Analgesic Productions have opened up the full source code for their 2D-3D action-adventure game Anodyne 2: Return to Dust.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Minetest 5.9.0 brings performance improvements, a godrays shader and work towards SDL2
The latest release of Minetest with version 5.9.0 is out now, bringing new features and work towards using SDL2 for this free and open source voxel game engine.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi RUSH) lives again with KRAFTON
At last, the good kind of industry news, and something worth celebrating. KRAFTON, the publisher of games like PUBG has acquired Tango Gameworks along with the Hi-Fi RUSH IP. Tango Gameworks developed The Evil Within 1 & 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hero Dice and Hi-Fi Rush.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ChimeraOS 46-2 brings full ASUS ROG Ally X support
Another update for the handheld and couch gaming Linux distribution ChimeraOS, with version 46-2 out now bringing full ROG Ally X support. Easily one of the best choices to get Linux on your handheld!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroic Games Launcher v2.15 has expanded GOG support, EA games from Epic Store support
A big release for the Heroic Games Launcher team has landed, version 2.15.0 is out now with some necessary bug fixes and some big new features to help you get all your games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Four months on from the last release, this has been in the makings for a while!