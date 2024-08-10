HandBrake 1.8.2 Video Transcoder Adds FFmpeg 7.0.2 Support and Fixes Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 10, 2024



HandBrake 1.8.2 is the second maintenance update to the latest HandBrake 1.8 stable series fixing various bugs like an issue where an encoded file could be outputted with the wrong filename when using the queue on Linux systems.

For all supported platforms, this release also fixes a potential crash that occurred when trying to scan deleted files, an issue that could cause some audio tracks to be dropped, and scanning of broken video clips that use reserved color matrix values.

