Open Hardware: DEF CON 32, RP2350, RP2350, and More
Premier Farnell Ltd ☛ DEF CON 32 badge talk featuring Raspberry Pi's new microcontroller - element14 Community
Fresh from the CON - watch the creators and Raspberry Pi talk about this year's DEF CON badge based on the new RP2350A microcontroller
Jonathan Pallant ☛ 2024-08-08 · RP2350 Launch Blog
Today sees the announcement of the latest additions to Raspberry Pi's microcontroller line-up - the RP2350 family. I've had prototype units for a while, and you can run Rust code on it today. To my knowledge this is the first ever microcontroller launch with Rust support out-of-the-box.
Hackster ☛ Raspberry Pi Unveils the Pico 2, Powered by the Dual-Architecture Quad-Core RP2350 - Hackster.io
Officially, the Raspberry Pi RP2350 is a "dual-core" part, but there are four processor cores present on the chip: two 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 cores running at 150MHz, a boost over the Cortex-M0+ cores of the original RP2040, along with two 32-bit RISC-V cores based on the free and open source Hazard3 design. The trick: the microcontroller isn't designed to have all four cores running at once; instead, users are expected to pick between the Cortex-M33 or Hazard3 cores depending on their use-case, or — optionally — run one of each with shared memory access.
PC World ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is faster and backward-compatible, still only $5
The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 — which is programmable using C, C++, and Python — is available in various housing options and is intended for DIY projects that are too big or too powerful for a Raspberry Pi to handle.
But the most shocking thing about this release? The new Raspberry Pi Pico 2 has an astonishingly low price of just $5.
Tom's Hardware ☛ New Raspberry Pi RP2350 Arm + RISC chip to power dozens of new devices; here's a running list
Now this is an unusual one. Over my breakfast, I read reports via X (formerly Twitter) that this year’s DEF CON badge is based around the RP2350. Raspberry Pi has confirmed that the RP2350 is indeed powering the DEF CON badges, offering a bounty of $10,000 if you can break the the signed boot process used in the RP2350's new security features.
DEF CON, the hacking and security conference currently taking place in Las Vegas has a tradition of cool badges, and it seems that they got early access to the RP2350 in order to flash the firmware to the many thousands of badges.