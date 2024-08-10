today's leftovers

Kubernetes, the de-facto container orchestrator, has revolutionized how we deploy and manage applications. With Kubernetes, you describe your desired state and it takes care of the rest, ensuring your applications run smoothly across a cluster of machines. However, working with Kubernetes can sometimes be daunting for beginners and even seasoned professionals. That's where Kubernetes Lens comes in as a path-breaker. In this post, you will learn about Kubernetes Lens, and how it has simplified working with Kubernetes. Let’s get going!