today's leftovers

Geshan ☛ Kubernetes Lens: the simple yet powerful K8s IDE
Kubernetes, the de-facto container orchestrator, has revolutionized how we deploy and manage applications. With Kubernetes, you describe your desired state and it takes care of the rest, ensuring your applications run smoothly across a cluster of machines. However, working with Kubernetes can sometimes be daunting for beginners and even seasoned professionals. That's where Kubernetes Lens comes in as a path-breaker. In this post, you will learn about Kubernetes Lens, and how it has simplified working with Kubernetes. Let’s get going!
Tyler Sticka ☛ Simple Eleventy 3 Excerpts
Sometimes it makes sense to write a unique excerpt. But sometimes the beginning of the page content works well enough, which is why many content management systems default to a truncated version of the full page content when no excerpt is available.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Simon Willison ☛ High-precision date/time in SQLite
Another neat SQLite extension from Anton Zhiyanov. sqlean-time (C source code here) implements high-precision time and date functions for SQLite, modeled after the design used by Go.
Linux Foundation
The Fast Mode ☛ Linux Foundation's New LF Broadband to Transform Broadband Networks & PON Industry
The Linux Foundation announced the formation of LF Broadband, an open and collaborative initiative driving innovation in open source broadband access.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 571: Cloud Chaos
Navigating FreeBSD’s New Quarterly and Biennial Release Schedule, EuroBSDCon 2024 Schedule, From Cloud Chaos to FreeBSD Efficiency, Local-to-anchors tables in PF rules, CloudBSD, and more
RHEL Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Getting started with OperatorPolicy
We introduced OperatorPolicy as a tech preview feature in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM) version 2.10 to improve the management of Kubernetes-native applications packaged with the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM) across a fleet of clusters. With the RHACM 2.11 release, this feature is now ready for you to try, with improvements in the following scenarios:
Unicorn Media ☛ App for Migrating Away From Dead RHEL Clones Adds Scientific GNU/Linux Support
The lift and shift app, ELevate, for easily migrating away from no longer supported distros, adds Scientific GNU/Linux support as well as new features.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
CubicleNate ☛ Steam Store Blank Fix on openSUSE
I had a mild annoyance when trying to browse the Steam store on multiple machines. The screen was just blank. I didn’t do anything about it immediately because I could browse the store on Firefox.
