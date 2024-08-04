KStars 3.7.2 Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2024



KStars v3.7.2 is released on 2024.08.03 for Windows, MacOS & Linux. It's a bi-monthly bug-fix release with a couple of exciting features.

A few members of the KStars development team were enjoying their summer holidays over the past few weeks, but we still have a couple of exciting features in this release!

Multi-Camera Support Wolfgang Reissenberger devoted countless hours to bring this complex feature that required lots of architectural changes in Ekos. If you have double rigs (or even more), we have a new great feature: multi camera support! If you have more than one optical train on your mount, you now will be able to run capture sequences for each of your optical trains in parallel from the same KStars instance. You simply need to create an optical train for each of your telescopes on your mount, create camera tabs for each optical train, create their own sequence and let them run in parallel.