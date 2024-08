posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter | GamingOnLinux —

Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter, Linux use hit another all-time high in July 2024. We've seen it slowly creep up over time, just like we've seen on the Steam Survey as well.

For July 2024, they're showing Linux at 4.45% which is the highest they've ever had it.