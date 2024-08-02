Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Going for Gold: Strong Internet Resilience Matters

When a host city is selected for the Olympics, major work begins to update the necessary infrastructure to accommodate thousands of athletes and millions of spectators.

LinuxGizmos.com

ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7: An Open-Source Alternative to Nvidia Jetson Nano

The ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7, utilizing Rockchip technology, is engineered for compatibility with the Nvidia Jetson Nano ecosystem. This upcoming open-source device, poised for launch on CrowdSupply, is designed for a diverse array of applications, including computer cluster nodes, on-premise servers, and projects involving 3D graphics and AI.

Particle Launches Tachyon SBC with AI accelerator and 5G Connectivity

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

9to5Linux

First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.10 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2024.08.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for August 2024 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.10 kernel series, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

First Look at Serpent OS: Minimal GNOME Desktop and Rust-Based Package Manager

Four years ago I broke news that Ikey Doherty is making a new distro called Serpent Linux (it was later changed to Serpent OS) aiming to provide the Linux community with a truly modern distribution for people who want to just use Linux. The name of the distribution is inspired by the Serpent game created by Ikey Doherty.

Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware

The monthly Nitrux releases continue with Nitrux 3.6, which is still powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel series in a “Liquorix” flavor for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems, and uses a customizable KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop experience. Nitrux 3.6 ships with Linux kernel 6.9.12 by default.

Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 System Rescue Tool Released with Btrfs Support

It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.6 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

This release contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, along with work on onion service client autorization, the RPC subsystem, and relay infrastructure.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024

Quoting: Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different | ZDNET —

For a long time, Linux received a bad rap for not just being difficult to use, but for not having the software necessary to be productive. Those concerns were reasonable during the early days of Linux (I started using the operating system in 1997). Not only was Linux complicated to get up and running, but installing software generally required a nightmare mix of dependency installations and manually compiling software.

On top of that, a lot of the software I depended on was unavailable. However, this situation was long before the web browser became the primary tool for productivity and entertainment.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

First Look at Serpent OS: Minimal GNOME Desktop and Rust-Based Package Manager
The wait is finally over and Ikey Doherty’s long-anticipated Serpent OS distribution has an ISO image that people can download and test on bare metal hardware or virtual machines to see what the fuss is all about.
Steve Emms' Tutorials and Reviews
Ubuntu Desktop is one of the many hundreds of actively maintained Linux distributions
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Alpaca: A Linux GUI App to Manage Multiple AI Models Offline
Alpaca is a new and easy-to-use Linux GUI application that simplifies downloading and managing offline AI models locally on your PC.
 
Fedora COSMIC Spin? Likely, Yes!
Fedora 42, scheduled for release in late April 2025, is likely to debut a new official COSMIC Spin
Debian Developer Shares Plans to Improve APT
Some under-the-hood work that should make a good impact
CheckMag | Toyota Motors and its Linux journey
All Toyota vehicles and Lexus vehicles are going to use Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) for the infotainment system here on out
Linux updates with an undo function? Some distros have that
Snapshots, failover, recovery, and uninstallation on a plate
Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different
These package managers make it easy to turn Linux into a productivity powerhouse
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
These Are the 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros
When it comes to Linux, functionality often takes center stage
5 Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros: Your Ultimate Guide for 2024
Contrary to what you might think, Linux is accessible to everyone
Firefox Nightly Makes Picture-in-Picture Mode MUCH Easier to Use
I find this feature super handy
Best Free and Open Source Software
Open source software at its finest
Top 7 Open Source Remote Desktop Software
Open source remote access software offer a number of benefits compared to using proprietary remote connection solutions like TeamViewer and others
Top 5 Open Source Reference Managers and Zotero Alternatives
Luckily, and like all the other categories of software
Games: Kitsune Tail, Mini Airways, and More
Latest 7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Retro/Open Hardware: 486, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
R, Rust, and more
today's leftobers
half a dozen links
Some Sunny Day
So, on the 11th of August 2024, the domain slated.org will cease to exist
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Windows TCO: Human Casualties, Random, Downtime, and More
High cost of using Microsoft
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
How to share your Android's Wi-Fi with your Chromebook
OpenTofu 1.8 Rolls Out New Features and Fixes
OpenTofu 1.8 open-source infrastructure as a code tool delivers early variable evaluation, new testing options, and key fixes
Cinnamon 6.2 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”
The Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22 are now available to all LMDE 6 users
PipeWire 1.2.2 Addresses Audio Bugs and Performance Issues
PipeWire 1.2.2 multimedia framework update is out now! Fixes include async node fallout, JACK event mixdown, and Ardour export issues
Programming Leftovers
partly Perl
today's leftovers
a handful of assorted links
ThingMagic and Open Hardware/Modding
hardware picks
Free Software: Linqa and Tor
Tor Browser 14.0a1 and more
today's howtos
many howtos for today
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.10 Is Now Available for Download
As of today, those of you who want to install Arch Linux have a new ISO image that incorporates the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, including Linux kernel 6.10.
Games: The Jackbox Megapicker, Temtem: Swarm, The Garden Path, and More
The latest from GamingOnLinux
Supercharge Your AppImage Management with Gear Lever App [review]
Discover a fantastic Gear Lever user-friendly application for Linux that allows you to streamline, configure, and manage your AppImages.
Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, immutable, and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution.
This unofficial native Linux Jagex Launcher app lets me grind skills with ease
Jagex is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to offering Linux support for its official launcher
Why I Finally Switched to Linux and Don’t Regret It
Linux is often treated as a joke by non-users, but there are many reasons to love distributions like Ubuntu and OpenSUSE
LightBurn Turns Back The Clock, Bails On Linux Users
While there are open source projects like LaserWeb
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Many users associate desktop Linux with their daily repetitive grind
ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7: An Open-Source Alternative to Nvidia Jetson Nano
According to the Wiki pages, this embedded platform will be supported by operating systems such as Armbian, Debian, and Ubuntu, ensuring versatility in software development
Open source driving the future of EV charging
Canonical announces collaboration with DFI and PIONIX
5 reasons why Linux will overtake Windows and MacOS on the desktop - eventually
Although Linux still only commands single digits in market share, I expect that to rise exponentially over the coming years
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Play Classic Video Games With RetroArch on Ubuntu 24.04
Learn how to install the RetroArch emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions and play your favorite classic games on your PC.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
COSMIC Team Interview: Building Your Own User Experience
We’re gearing up to release the alpha for COSMIC, a new desktop environment for Linux
today's leftovers
Red Hat, BSD, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
misc. FOSS picks
today's howtos
only 3 more howtos for now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Some hardware related stuff
Programming and Standards Leftovers
mostly coding related picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, What’s in the SOSS?
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
New Games You Can Play on GNU/Linux with Proton, Nintendo Switch Emulator on Linux, 86Box 4.2 supports the wonderful ESS AudioDrive
Gaming and emulation news
Wine 9.14 Released
The Wine development release 9.14 is now available
today's howtos
many howtos for today (so far)
Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
today's leftovers
4 more stories, GNU/Linux focus
Latest From Red Hat
redhat.com's latest
Free Software Leftovers
FSF and more
today's howtos
only a handful of howtos for now
Windows TCO: Voting Machine Security, Windows XP, Botnets, and Ransomware
4 stories for today
Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 System Rescue Tool Released with Btrfs Support
Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 system rescue live ISO tool, which helps you boot into almost any operating system when it fails to boot, has been released with new features and improvements.\
Android Leftovers
Tuya Ivy smart flower pot monitors your plant&#039;s inner feelings
Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 Release is Here!
If you are one of the few using it, you might want to update
Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos that Can be Self Hosted
Google Photos can be replaced using these open-source self-hosted photo applications
LibreOffice 24.8 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
Games: Athena Crisis, Enshrouded, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest eight
We met our new associate member goal thanks to you!
We are very happy to announce that we surpassed our spring goal
Git 2.46 Is Out with a Bunch of Improvements
Git 2.46 distributed revision control system brings better error handling, enhanced color parsing, new global options, updates to symbolic refs, and more
Canonical Reports Revenue Growth in 2023, Reaching $251 Million
In 2023, Canonical's revenue rose by $46M, driven by gains in sales, marketing, and R&D, with operating profit at $45M
AppImage Fan? You Need to Check Out ‘Gear Lever’
AppImages are great: a single runtime containing all of the dependencies needed for an app to run in a double-click binary that can be run from anywhere on your system
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
This Linux distro is inspired by Windows' UI - and it works surprisingly well
Deepin is the way to go
LabPlot funded through NGIO Core Fund
This year we applied to NLnet’s NGI Zero Core open call for proposals in February 2024
Another Outage Hits Microsoft: A Few Days After Crowdstrike Crash, Tech Giant's 365 Services Face Issues
leaving users grappling with degraded service and access challenges
Making sense of font selection
It’s been a while since my last blog post regarding text
10 things I always do immediately after installing Linux - and why
I've tested countless Linux distributions over the years
What is sudo in Linux and why is it so important?
Here's how to use this powerful tool
New HowTos in PCLinuxOS Magazine
3 howtos for today
Repo Review: GNU TeXmacs
GNU TeXmacs is a free/libre scientific document editor, designed to create beautiful technical documents using a WYSIWYG interface
PCLinuxOS Screenshots, Fonts, and More
Some PCLinuxOS news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles