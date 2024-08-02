posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different | ZDNET —

For a long time, Linux received a bad rap for not just being difficult to use, but for not having the software necessary to be productive. Those concerns were reasonable during the early days of Linux (I started using the operating system in 1997). Not only was Linux complicated to get up and running, but installing software generally required a nightmare mix of dependency installations and manually compiling software.

On top of that, a lot of the software I depended on was unavailable. However, this situation was long before the web browser became the primary tool for productivity and entertainment.