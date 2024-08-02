posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: These Are the 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros —

It’s these little touches that make Garuda feel alive and stand out as a one of a kind Linux distro. That said, all of this is made possible thanks to KDE Plasma. KDE Plasma gives you unparalleled customization options, so you can tweak almost every aspect of your operating system.

For example, if you’ve used Plasma before, you know that it offers a Windows-esque layout by default. However, the Garuda team has heavily modified it to look and feel more like macOS. You have the Dock at the bottom, and a menu bar at the top that populates with different menus based on the active app.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that Garuda’s theming extends to both Qt apps and GTK apps. Without getting too technical, this means that almost all third-party apps that you install on Garuda will adhere to the design settings, giving you a cohesive look across the operating system.