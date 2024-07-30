Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Introduction to Bayesian Structural Equation Modeling in R workshop
Join our workshop on Introduction to Bayesian Structural Equation Modeling in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
Tony Finch ☛ tolower() with AVX-512
A couple of years ago I wrote about tolower() in bulk at speed using SWAR tricks. A couple of days ago I was interested by Olivier Giniaux’s article about unsafe read beyond of death, an optimization for handling small strings with SIMD instructions, for a fast hash function written in Rust.
Rlang ☛ Best Data Visualization Books
Best Data Visualization Books, “Unlock the Power of Storytelling with Data: Transform Your Visualizations into Compelling Narratives!
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Python is 71x Slower, Uses 75x More Energy, Than C
Rust, Go, Swift, Dart, Ruby. All slower, & use more electricity, than plain old C.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raku Weekly 2024.31 Mondrianally
Anton Antonov has produced a another nice video with Mondrian paintings, again showing the use of their Raku modules. London Workshop 2024 The first batch of talks for the London Workshop (on Saturday 26 October) has been accepted. Some of them about Raku.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
[Old] David Tran ☛ Checking If tmux Session Exists in Script
I am trying to adopt creating a tmux-workspace.sh script for my projects to help get my development environment set up quickly and easily.
One thing I found cumbersome was that my script would rerun the commands even if the tmux session exists. This produced a session whose layout had additional panes, windows, etc. depending on the script.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: crates.io: development update
Since crates.io does not have releases in the classical sense, there are no release notes either. However, the crates.io team still wants to keep you all updated about the ongoing development of crates.io. This blog post is a summary of the most significant changes that we have made to crates.io in the past months.
cargo install
When looking at crates like ripgrep you will notice that the installation instructions now say
cargo install ripgrepinstead of
cargo add ripgrep. We implemented this change to make it easier for users to install crates that have binary targets.
cargo addis still the correct command to use when adding a crate as a dependency to your project, but for binary-only crates like ripgrep,
cargo installis the way to go.
