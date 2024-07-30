today's leftovers
Applications
Medevel ☛ JabRef - Free Citation and Reference Management App for Windows, macOS and Linux
JabRef is an open-source reference management software designed for researchers, students, and academics. It allows users to organize and manage bibliographic data in various formats like BibTeX, BibLaTeX, and other citation styles.
JabRef offers features such as automated metadata retrieval from online databases, keyword grouping, and integration with LaTeX editors.
Kernel Space
GamingOnLinux ☛ Control your cooling on Linux with CoolerControl - v1.4 brings AMD GPU RDNA 3 fan support
A really feature-rich application here for those of you who wants a bit more control of your cooling on Linux. CoolerControl v1.4 just released bringing more hardware support, and various improvements.
Server
Netcraft ☛ July 2024 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft down in almost every category, i.e. the usual]
In the July 2024 survey we received responses from 1,104,170,084 sites across 270,429,856 domains and 12,891,416 web-facing computers. This reflects an increase of 2.7 million sites, 1.3 million domains, and 25,984 web-facing computers.
Cloudflare experienced the largest gain of 2.7 million sites (+2.18%) this month, and now accounts for 11.3% (0.21pp) of sites seen by Netcraft. OpenResty made the next largest gain of 2.2 million sites (+1.88%).
Databases
Medevel ☛ Effortless Apache CouchDB Deployment Using Docker Compose
Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database that uses JSON to store data, JavaScript for MapReduce queries, and HTTP for its Hey Hi (AI) CouchDB is designed for reliability, with a focus on ease of use and a schema-free document model. It provides a RESTful interface for data access and manipulation.
Audiocasts/Shows
Xe's Blog ☛ Xecast Episode 1: Origins and Techaro
This is the first episode of Xecast, an experimental podcast by Xe Iaso.
