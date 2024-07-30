Open Hardware/Modding: Making USB Blaster Clones Work For Linux, Arduino Projects, Seeed Studio and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Making USB Blaster Clones Work For Linux
The last time we checked in with [Downtown Doug Brown], he had some cheap Altera USB Blaster clones that didn’t want to work under Linux. The trick at that time was to change the device’s 24 MHz clock to 12 MHz. This month, he’s found some different ones that don’t work, but now the clock change doesn’t work. What’s the problem?
He also picked up a Terasic clone, which does work on Linux and is considered, according to [Doug], the best of the clones. The units were superficially similar. So what follows is a lot of USB tracing and dumping of the CPLD chip’s configuration.
-
Arduino ☛ This DIY guitar transmitter sends digital audio to the amp
When on stage, most guitarists will simply run a long cable from their guitar to the amp or mixer.
-
Arduino ☛ Adding voice commands to a LEGO planetarium set with an Arduino Nano 33 IoT
From Mindstorms to Technic, LEGO has produced a wide variety of sets that give users new learning and creative experiences, and for Electromaker’s Robin Mitchell, this was the LEGO planetarium set. With it, rotational input will cause the Earth and moon models to orbit around the sun while maintaining realistic positions and even accurate axial tilt.
-
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio Wio Tracker 1110 Dev Kit supports Meshtastic for off-grid communication
The Seeed Studio Wio Tracker 1110 is a dev kit designed to work with the Meshtastic network. The board is built around a Nordic nRF52840 multiprotocol Bluetooth 5.4 SoC and uses the Semtech LR1110 LoRa transceiver for communication. Seeed Studio is selling the Wio Tracker 1110 development board in a bundle with an OLED display and a GNSS receiver, providing everything needed to start experimentation for peer-to-peer LoRa mesh networking.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hacker Tactic: Multi-Design Panels
Last time, we talked about single-PCB-design panels, all the cool aspects of it, including some cost savings and handling convenience. Naturally, you might wonder, and many did – can you put multiple different PCBs on a single panel? The answer is “yes, without a doubt!” The tool we used last time, KiKit, will not be as helpful here, so we’ll be looking elsewhere.