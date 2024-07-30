today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Handling (or not) the serial console of our serial console server
We've had a central serial console server for a long time. It has two purposes; it logs all of the (serial) console output from servers and various other pieces of hardware (which on Linux machines includes things like kernel messages, cf), and it allows us to log in to machines over their serial console. For a long time this server was a hand built one-off machine, but recently we've been rebuilding it on our standard Ubuntu framework (much like our central syslog server). Our standard Ubuntu framework includes setting up a (kernel) serial console, which made me ask myself what we were going to do with the console server's serial console.
Andy Bell ☛ CSS Grid Areas
This guide has been really helpful for me though. For example, I completely forgot you can name not just grid areas, but grid lines too!
Hackaday ☛ Getting Linux Process List Without Forking Using Just A Bash Script
The ps command is extremely useful when you want to get some quick information on active system processes (hence the name), especially followed by piping it into grep and kin for some filtering. One gotcha is of course that ps doesn’t run in the current shell process, but is forked off into its own process, so what if everything goes wrong and you absolutely need to run ps aux on a system that is completely and utterly out of fresh process IDs to hand out? In that scenario, you fortunately can write a shell script that does the same, but all within the same shell, as [Isabella Bosia] did, with a Bash shell script.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable, Disable, Configure Firewall in Ubuntu 24.04 [Beginner’s Guide]
This is a beginner’s guide shows you how to enable, disable, and configure firewall in Ubuntu using UFW. Firewall is a network security system that monitors incoming and outgoing network traffic, and decides whether to allow or block specific traffic based on pre-defined security rules.
Medevel ☛ How to Install MongoDB with Docker and Docker Compose?
MongoDB is a leading NoSQL database known for its performance, scalability, and flexibility. It uses a document-oriented data model, storing data in JSON-like documents with dynamic schemas.
This design enables easy data integration, fast query execution, and efficient storage of complex data structures.
Medevel ☛ Install and Run PostgreSQL with Docker and Docker Compose
Tutorial: Installing PostgreSQL with Docker Compose
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Make Docker-Compose to Always Use the Latest Image
Learn various methods for getting the latest images in Docker Compose.
TechRepublic ☛ Top 8 GNU/Linux Commands for User Management
As a GNU/Linux administrator, there are many tasks you’ll find yourself managing. And no matter how you try and avoid the command line, at some point it’s going to become quite evident that the terminal is a must-use.
Remy Van Elst ☛ Create Kubernetes user restricted to one namespace with resource limits
This guide shows you how to use Role-based access control (RBAC) to create a user account that only has rights for one specific namespace. I'll also show you how to limit the resource usage of that `Namespace`. Last but not least, I'll also show you how to create a `kubeconfig` file for that specific user.
ZDNet ☛ How to use the Linux history command - and what it can do for you
If you use the Linux command line often, you might forget which commands you've used recently. The history command is there to give your mind a jog.
Network World ☛ How to log out of a Linux system from a script
Most of the time, exiting a script leaves you sitting at the command prompt. If you need to log out of your Linux system from within a script, things get a little complicated. Exiting a script and logging out are very different. There are, however, two ways to manage this.
First, it’s important to understand that using the logout command in a script will generate an error message that tells you to use the exit command instead. Here’s an example. The script shown below was intended to log out the person running it once three users were logged into the system. Since the logout command isn’t one that can normally be used within a script, this generates errors.
Medium ☛ Linux for Beginners: 5 Commands You Didn’t Know About to Boost Your Productivity
As a developer, you may have stumbled upon Linux. If you use it often, I want to show you some features, both known and unknown. Let’s dive right into them: [...]