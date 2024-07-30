Games: Linux Distros Evolution over time and oldies

Back in the early 90s the world was almost graced with an arcade version of Lemmings, but after a few board revisions it was abandoned in 1991. Now the folk over at UK-based [RMC – The Cave] on YouTube have managed to not only get their mitts on a nearly finished prototype board, but have also designed and built a period-appropriate cabinet to go with it. This involved looking at a range of arcade cabinets created by Data East and picking a design that would allow both for the two-player mode of the game, and fit the overall style.