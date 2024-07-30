Games: Linux Distros Evolution over time and oldies
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Linux Distros Evolution over time - July 2024 Snapshot
This is the time, folks, to review how distros used for Gaming are doing, according to all the data we can collect on ProtonDB.
-
Riot Games INFECTS League of Legends backdoored Windows Gamers with Rootkit, Breaks LoL on GNU/Linux Entirely
Riot Games has decided to break their game, League of Legends, for GNU/Linux gamers under the guise of stopping cheaters.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Super Nintendo mod fixes a 34-year-old blurry video nuisance — the kit provides sharp video through composite and S-Video connectors
Voultar made a kit that corrects and provides clean video output for the dual-chip version of the Super Nintendo console, thereby fixing a problem that has not been addressed for thirty-six years.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building The Unreleased Lemmings Arcade Cabinet From 1991
Back in the early 90s the world was almost graced with an arcade version of Lemmings, but after a few board revisions it was abandoned in 1991. Now the folk over at UK-based [RMC – The Cave] on YouTube have managed to not only get their mitts on a nearly finished prototype board, but have also designed and built a period-appropriate cabinet to go with it. This involved looking at a range of arcade cabinets created by Data East and picking a design that would allow both for the two-player mode of the game, and fit the overall style.