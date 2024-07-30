Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Now Available for Ubuntu Phone Users

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 30, 2024



Highlights include a more granular power profile system to distinguish sustained vs. interactive modes on supported devices and the ability to notify users if calendar synchronization fails due to authentication issues, prompting users for a new password if required.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is available for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, F(x)tec Pro1 X, Fairphone 3 and 3+, Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, JingPad A1, Oneplus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, Sony Xperia X, Vollaphone, Vollaphone X, Vollaphone 22, Vollaphone X23, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC / X3 devices.

