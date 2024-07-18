today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reached End of Life on July 11, 2024
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of July 11, 2024, Ubuntu 23.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 23.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.
Additionally, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 23.10.
Games
-
Xe's Blog ☛ The ROG Ally and Steam Deck are different products
Specs don't define the experience
Audiocasts/Shows
Destination Linux 379: Tech That Slipped Through Our Fingers
00:00:42 Results of Michael's Ratpoison Challenge
00:03:54 Community Feedback
00:15:13 Tech That Slipped Through Our Fingers
00:53:33 Canonical goes distro’less
01:02:03 New Sneaky Android Malware
01:10:32 Software Spotlight: Echo
01:13:13 Outro
Standards/Consortia
European Commission ☛ Protocols and interfaces to be supported by the European Digital Identity Wallets
The implementing act provides essential guidelines to ensure the proper implementation of protocols and interfaces, which are crucial for the effective operation of European Digital Identity Wallets. By supporting common protocols and interfaces, European Digital Identity Wallets guarantee users that the issuance and presentation of identification data and electronic attestations, as well as data sharing between wallet units, will be successful. Additionally, it ensures efficient communication with relevant parties.
European Commission ☛ Trust framework
The implementing act provides the necessary provisions to ensure that the electronic notification system established by the European Commission acts as a secure and transparent communication channel between the Commission and the Member States for exchanging information.
European Commission ☛ Person identification data and electronic attestations of attributes issued to European Digital Identity Wallets
The implementing act provides guidelines to ensure the smooth lifecycle management of both personal identification data and electronic attestations of attributes, covering issuance, verification, revocation, or suspension. It guarantees that users' personal identification data and electronic attestation of attributes are issued to the wallet and can be disclosed to relying parties.
