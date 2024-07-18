Open Hardware: Arduino and SparkFun
Arduino ☛ The new Auxivo EduExo Pro helps students with exoskeleton research
Emerging technologies initially develop at a slow pace and that is due in large part to the lack of resources available to students. Complex technology is built on existing knowledge and higher education students need the tools to gain hands-on experience.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ What is an Evaluation Kit?
The real charm of evaluation kits lies in their ability to save time and sanity. Rather than starting from scratch, developers can leverage these kits to quickly prototype and test their ideas, validating the performance and suitability of the hardware for their intended application. No matter what you're dreaming up to build next, an evaluation kit can turn your ambitious plans into tangible reality with minimal frustration.
We recently released an Evaluation Kit for our PNT enthusiasts - The RTK EVK. True to it's EVK name, it has it all! Perfect for prototyping when you need to figure out which features will work for your application or project, the EVK has WiFi / Bluetooth®, Ethernet and LTE cellular as its connection options. For RTK corrections, L-band reception is enabled on the EVK.
Arduino ☛ Adding proximity unlock to an old car with the Arduino Nano 33 BLE
A lot of newer cars have a really nifty feature called “proximity unlock,” which automatically unlocks the doors when the driver approaches while carrying their key fob. When paired with a push-to-start ignition switch, the driver never has to take their keys out of their pocket. But Nick’s 2004 Subaru STI is too old to have come with that feature from the factory, so he used a couple of Arduino boards to create a DIY proximity unlock system.
Car manufacturers need to pay serious attention to security when designing their access and ignition systems, but Nick had a bit more freedom. It is unlikely that any thieves would suspect his car of possessing a feature like this and so they wouldn’t even bother trying to hack it.