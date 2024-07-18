Open Hardware: Arduino and SparkFun

The real charm of evaluation kits lies in their ability to save time and sanity. Rather than starting from scratch, developers can leverage these kits to quickly prototype and test their ideas, validating the performance and suitability of the hardware for their intended application. No matter what you're dreaming up to build next, an evaluation kit can turn your ambitious plans into tangible reality with minimal frustration.

We recently released an Evaluation Kit for our PNT enthusiasts - The RTK EVK. True to it's EVK name, it has it all! Perfect for prototyping when you need to figure out which features will work for your application or project, the EVK has WiFi / Bluetooth®, Ethernet and LTE cellular as its connection options. For RTK corrections, L-band reception is enabled on the EVK.