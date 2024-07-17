OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024



In a significant advancement for enterprise Linux users, OpenELA has introduced an innovative automated process that allows rapid and reliable access to Linux sources soon after new releases.

This development is poised to benefit independent software vendors, hardware vendors, processor manufacturers, and independent developers by providing the essential sources needed to create downstream Enterprise Linux distributions.

OpenELA’s new system has already demonstrated its effectiveness by making packages from the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases, namely RHEL 9.4 and RHEL 8.10, available within just a few days of their release. This quick turnaround is available on OpenELA’s GitHub repository page.