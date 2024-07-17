So you want to compete with or replace open source

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support

Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.

Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Blender 4.2, which is an LTS (Long Term Support) branch that will receive updates until July 2026, include support for GPU-accelerated compositing for final renders, GPU acceleration enabled by default for AMD GPUs on Linux and Windows systems, and rewritten render compositor CPU backend for a performance boost.

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels

VirtualBox 7.0.20 is here a little over two months after VirtualBox 7.0.18, which was a small update adding more fixes to prevent UBSAN warnings and fixing an issue when time stamps were displayed incorrectly within mounted shared folder in the Linux Guest Additions, and addressing an issue causing host system crash when bridged or host-only network adapter was used for the virtual machine.

KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs

Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.2, the KDE Plasma 6.1.3 release is here to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager by automatically handling rebases from runtimes, properly uninstalling EOL refs that have no replacement, and fixing some issues.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.10 Kernel Is Here for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

Announcing Vanguards Support in Arti

A guard discovery attack reveals the guard relays of a hidden service or client to the attacker. While this does not, in and of itself, deanonymize the victim, it does make it easier to launch traffic analysis attacks, which can ultimately lead to deanonymization. See 'From "Onion Not Found" to Guard Discovery' and section VI of 'Trawling for Tor Hidden Services: Detection, Measurement, Deanonymization' for more on guard discovery attacks.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Bring Back Firefox Titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04

Did you notice that Firefox Web Browser has no titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04? If you look closer, you will figure out the top most of its window is the tab bar and you never see program name "Firefox" as well as website name in full "Enterprise Open Source and Linux | Ubuntu" --for example-- you are currently visiting. If you don't like that, you can bring titlebar back by following this.

Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus

LinuxGizmos.com

MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

news

So you want to compete with or replace open source

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024

Quoting: So you want to compete with or replace open source —

This is quite different from how most open source projects have found their wins. If Linux can be said to belong to anyone, it belongs to everyone. It is for this reason that it is in everyone’s interests to collaborate on the project. If it belonged to someone or some entity alone, especially if that sense of ownership is rooted in justifying that entity’s sole right to effectively capitalize on the software, the dynamic breaks down and the incentive for the “third-party” class to participate is gone. It doesn’t work.

That said, clearly the proponents of these new source-available movements feel otherwise. And, to be clear, I wish them well. I respect the right for authors of software to distribute it under whatever terms they wish.2 And, for my part, I do believe that source-available is a clear improvement over proprietary software, even though these models fall short of what I perceive as the advantages of open source. However, for these movements to have a shot at success, they need to deeply understand these dynamics and the philosophical and practical underpinnings of the free and open source movements.

However, it is very important to me that we do not muddy the landscape of open source by trying to reform, redefine, or expand our understanding of open source to include movements which contradict this philosophy. My well-wishes are contingent on any movements which aim to compete with open source stopping short of calling themselves open source. This is something I appreciate about the fair source and post-open movements – both movements explicitly disavow the label of open source. If you want to build something new, be clear that it is something new – this is the ground rule.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs
The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series.
Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support
Audacity 3.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor has been released today as a major update introducing several new features, a fresh new look, and various improvements.
Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.2 LTS as the latest stable version of this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is no longer disappointing after this fix
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Open-source editor Zed is now available for Linux
Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook
cracked again
Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
The latest on this
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
Solus Announces Transition Away from Snap
Solus drops AppArmor patches in Linux kernel 6.9 and phase out Snap support by 2025
Your Phone is Giving Away More Than You Ever Bargained For
Purism devices run on an open-source, hardened Linux Kernel
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
 
So you want to compete with or replace open source
We are living through an interesting moment in source-available software
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Tails 6.5 Debuts Faster Cloning and Updated Debian 12.6
Tails 6.5 speeds up installation with a faster Tails Cloner, brings Debian 12.6, and updates Tor Browser to 13.5.1 for better privacy
Ultramarine Linux: A Pretty Fedora-Based Distribution For Easy User Experience
A Fedora-based distribution that features useful tools and tweaks by default
Linux Is Free, But I Pay for Linux PCs: Here's Why
One of the perks of Linux is that both the operating system and the vast majority of apps are free
Make a pledge to share free software with a friend
We're asking you to pledge to start a conversation with a friend about software freedom
LibreOffice 24.8 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
It’s free and open source software
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reached End of Life on July 11, 2024
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of July 11, 2024
LabPlot 2.11 released
Say hello to LabPlot 2.11
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Sick of Windows or MacOS? You should check out this free, easy-to-use alternative
GeckoLinux makes openSUSE just as user-friendly as Linux Mint and Ubuntu. Here's what to know before you try it.
NomadBSD 141R-20240711 released
The base system has been changed to FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE-p2
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff
OpenSUSE, Debian, and Ubuntu
distro leftovers
Programming Leftovers
R and more
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 hardware-centric picks
KDE and GNOME Development
Some coding-centric reports
Software: Nano 8.1 and PCSX2 2.0 Among Others
4 software related picks
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
today's leftovers
programming and more
Android Leftovers
Android users fuming as Google Maps removes much-loved feature from app after major redesign
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Recore A8 – An Allwinner A64-powered 3D printer control board with TMC2209 stepper drivers
The Recore A8 comes pre-installed with Debian Linux, allowing users to choose between Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, Fluidd, and many other tools
Security Leftovers
Security news for today
Windows TCO, More Microsoft Layoffs (DEI), Microsoft Accenture to Lay off 19,000 Employees
Microsoft news
5 ways to make the Xfce desktop more enjoyable to use
Give these Xfce tweaks a try if you want a lightning-fast desktop operating system that's as user-friendly as possible
OpenSSH security flaw fixed
In particular, this tool enables remote server administration
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
OmegaLinux – lightweight distribution based on Ubuntu
OmegaLinux is a lightweight operating system with LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) based on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus
This article is a listing of several alternatives to Ubuntu 24.04 default file manager Files also known as Nautilus
digiKam 8.4.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Plasma 6.1 review - A bit better, not enough
Your favorite dinosaur reporting for duty! Blissfully optimistic and full of hope
MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE
The MYC-LR3568 is compatible with Linux 5.0 and Debian 11 operating systems aimed at applications such as IoT gateways
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.40, and Linux 6.1.99
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.40 kernel
Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Bots Serving Themselves to Our Gemini Capsule a Little Too Much [original]
Scooping up our whole capsule several times over
GNU Linux-Libre 6.10 Kernel Is Here for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
today's leftovers and programming picks
mostly coding related
Web Servers and Mozilla/Web Browsers
WWW related news
Free Software Leftovers
plus some GNOME and openwash
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
Some gadgets or boards etc.
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Saloon, and More
Some new shows/episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for today
GNU Linux-libre 6.10-gnua
Linux-libre 6.10-gnu
Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award
MINIX creator Andrew Tanenbaum receives the top Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) award for educational impact
GNU automake-1.17 released
This is to announce GNU Automake 1.17, a stable release
Wine 9.13 Enhances ODBC Driver Support
Wine 9.13 released, including ODBC driver support, user32 data upgrades, and CMD.EXE rewrite
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 Review: A Linux Laptop That Just Works
Sorting through the niche and varied world of pre-built Linux computers is a challenge
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024
The 196th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 14th, 2024.
today's leftovers
3 GNU/Linux links, devices focus
Recent Shows About Security: Enterprise Linux Security and Free Software Security Podcast
two new episodes
today's howtos
some of them a tad older
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
via Invidious
Android Leftovers
Popular Android apps could soon capture Ultra HDR images
Windows TCO: AT&T, the Latest Cautionary Tale
Microsoft blunder
CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs
Latest CachyOS release introduces a new repository optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs, installer improvements, and more.
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source software here
LliureX – educational-based Spanish Linux distribution
LliureX is billed as an educational initiative focused on the use of free digital tools
Review: Ubuntu Core 24
Commercially backed Linux vendors, such as Fedora and openSUSE
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles