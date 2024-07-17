posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024



Quoting: Tails 6.5 Debuts Faster Cloning and Updated Debian 12.6 —

A month after its previous 6.4 release, Tails 6.5 is out, much to the excitement of individuals passionate about online privacy. As an acronym for The Amnesic Incognito Live System, it is a Debian-based Linux distro that helps users stay anonymous online.

The most noteworthy enhancement in the new release is the accelerated installation process. Thanks to optimizations made to the Tails Cloner, users can now install the operating system up to 30 seconds faster.

This release also boosts security and privacy features. The Tor Browser has been updated to version 13.5.1. This update includes improved letterboxing features, which enhance user privacy by preventing websites from determining the user’s screen size—a common tracking technique.