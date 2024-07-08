This is the first post in a series on static program analysis in Agda. See the introduction for a little bit more context.

The goal of this post is to motivate the algebraic structure called a lattice . Lattices have broad applications See, for instance, Lars Hupel's excellent introduction to CRDTs which uses lattices for Conflict-Free Replicated Data Types. CRDTs can be used to implement peer-to-peer distributed systems. beyond static program analysis, so the work in this post is interesting in its own right. However, for the purposes of this series, I’m most interested in lattices as an encoding of program information when performing analysis. To start motivating lattices in that context, I’ll need to start with monotone frameworks.