Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

ESP32-CAN-X2 Dev Board with Dual CAN Bus Support and Automotive Grade

The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S with 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC Now Available for Ordering

The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Medevel on Free Software for Healthcare Service Providers
Monthly News – June 2024
Many thanks for your donations and for your support
In Rome, Use GNU/Linux [original]
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Countries Where GNU/Linux Adoption is Higher Than the International Average (4.4%) [original]
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Review: Nothing’s $199 CMF Phone (1) is either the best deal in Android or too good to be true
COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers
System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024
The 195th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 7th, 2024.
Dune 3D – parametric 3D CAD
Tips and tricks: Changing init software after a distribution has been installed
Following the article I wrote on comparing init software and a Questions & Answers column in which we talked about distributions which allow the user to select their distribution's init software
Kate and OrgMode
I have a very.. unusual notetaking and task setup with Kate, using Orgmode files
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform
Today we will look into setting up a media streaming platform
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
One year of freelancing
It was exactly one year ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
What’s Come of openSUSE As of Its Leap 15.6 Release?
The openSUSE Project announced the release of their Leap 15.6 distribution on June 12th, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon!
Those still making use of Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ should be aware that official support for this version of Ubuntu ends on July 11, 2024
Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control
Gtk 4 has decided to blow up some people's world on HiDPI displays
In Gtk-4, it turns out that they removed support for GDK_DPI_SCALE but not GDK_SCALE (via this KDE bug report)
Dear. Android — Leave. The. Power. Button. Alone
Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters
Grafana Loki 3.1 log aggregation system debuts with query acceleration
7 Things You Didn't Know Run on Linux
While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system
Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS
The latest mod by Naga shows how well it performs with 8 GB RAM and Ubuntu
Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience
Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
All of the tools are free and open source goodness
Venue maps in Kongress
With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part II
My very existence drives many nerds to the brink of madness
Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
This Week in GNOME: #155 Overhauled Keyrings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 28 to July 05
Ladybird Web Browser Developer Attacked by Unhinged, Dishonest Activists
Positive, non-controversial, non-political, very nerdy news
Share free software with your friends and colleagues
Have you ever wondered how to get a friend or colleague or even a complete stranger hooked up with free software
Two Linux machines are configured to allow SSH access between them
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: autoscrolling
You can now turn on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver
