Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Computing UK ☛ Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack
Exploits weaknesses in two key components
-
Science Alert ☛ Giant Cybersecurity Threat Discovered Lurking in Plain Sight
Risky clicks.
-
Windows TCO
-
TechTarget ☛ The CDK Global outage: Explaining how it happened
CDK Global was hit with a ransomware attack affecting thousands of U.S. auto dealerships. Keep reading to learn more about this attack and how it affected the industry.
-
RiskyBiz ☛ Ransomware attacks impact hospital mortality rates
A whitepaper published last year by academics from the University of Minnesota's medical school has looked at the aftermath of ransomware attacks on US hospitals and found evidence to suggest that mortality rates typically increase by around 20%.
The study looked at hospital admissions before, during, and after a ransomware attack, at the hospital's profits, and reported patient deaths.
-