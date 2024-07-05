Windows TCO: BianLian, Volcano Demon, and More
Cyble Inc ☛ BianLian Ransomware Targets [sic] US Firms, Allegedly Exposes Data
The BianLian ransomware attacks on these three companies have significant implications if the claims of unauthorized access and potential exposure of vast amounts of data are proven true. The breached data could be used for various malicious purposes, including identity theft, financial fraud, and further cyberattacks. Moreover, the public disclosure of such breaches can severely damage the reputation of the affected companies and erode trust among clients and partners.
Silicon Angle ☛ New ransomware group 'Volcano Demon' uses direct phone calls to pressure victims
In the two cases observed by Halcyon, those behind Volcan Demo used phone calls to leadership and information technology executives to extort them and negotiate payment. The calls were from unidentified caller ID numbers and are said to have been threatening in tone and expectations at times.
Tripwire ☛ Volcano Demon Ransomware Group Rings Its Victims To Extort Money
As I was saying... the Volcano Demon group doesn't appear to bother going to the effort of creating a site on the dark web to publish leaked data. Instead, it conducts its negotiations with its victims via the phone.
The Register UK ☛ Europol and pals band together in Cobalt Strike disruption
Fortra's legitimate red-teaming tool is notorious for being widely abused by cybercriminals, who source cracked copies of the tool for use in malware and ransomware operations like Ryuk, Trickbot, and Conti.
Europol said the disruptive action, dubbed Operation Morpheus, is the culmination of work that began three years ago. It was carried out with partners in the private sector between June 24 and 28.
The Register UK ☛ Hackers of Indonesian government apologize and give key
Brain Cipher, the group responsible for hacking into Indonesia's Temporary National Data Center (PDNS) and disrupting the country's services, has seemingly apologized for its actions and released an encryption key to the government.
That key was in the form of an 54 kb ESXi file. Its efficacy has not yet been confirmed.
Scoop News Group ☛ Cybersecurity regulations face ‘uphill battle’ after Chevron ruling
But a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court last week that overturned the so-called Chevron doctrine — which holds that courts should defer to federal agencies when interpreting parts of federal law not specified by Congress — threatens to make it much more difficult for the Biden administration to put in place more stringent cybersecurity rules.
A series of damaging supply chain hacks, breaches and an epidemic of ransomware has spurred an effort in the White House to raise the cybersecurity bar across the public and private sector.
The Record ☛ Ransomware attack on Patelco Credit Union causes confusion ahead of holiday weekend
Currently, incoming transfers from Zelle, ACH and direct deposits as well as a scheduled Patelco account-to-Patelco account transfers or wire transfers will not be processed. But the credit union said any incoming direct deposits “will be credited to customer accounts and processed before withdrawals.”
The credit union added that customers can access funds from their direct deposit “by writing a check, using an ATM card to get cash or make a purchase” — prompting further questions about how customer funds are being handled.