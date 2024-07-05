Windows TCO: BianLian, Volcano Demon, and More

Fortra's legitimate red-teaming tool is notorious for being widely abused by cybercriminals, who source cracked copies of the tool for use in malware and ransomware operations like Ryuk, Trickbot, and Conti.

Europol said the disruptive action, dubbed Operation Morpheus, is the culmination of work that began three years ago. It was carried out with partners in the private sector between June 24 and 28.