Running Windows on Linux? Yes, It's Possible with Wine and Proton!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



The Linux operating system is renowned for its stability, security, and open-source nature, making it a popular choice among software developers, IT professionals, and technology enthusiasts. However, one persistent challenge for Linux users is the limited compatibility with Windows-exclusive software applications and games. This limitation can be a significant barrier, particularly when transitioning from Windows to Linux. Fortunately, solutions like Wine and Proton have emerged, offering tools to bridge this gap by allowing Windows applications to run on Linux environments. This article explores how these tools work, their applications, and guidance on setting them up effectively.