posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024



This All-in-One Linux Distro Isn't for Everyone, but It Cured My Distro-Hopping Habit

blendOS is an immutable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux with a rolling release model. It comes from Rudra Saraswat, the person behind many projects, including Ubuntu Unity, Ubuntu Web, and UbuntuEd.

As of v4 (which I'm covering in this review), blendOS is fully declarative. That means you use a configuration file (system.yaml) for installing custom packages, kernels, drivers, and desktop environments instead of using commands and giving step-by-step instructions. In other words, the system.yaml file lets you define your desired state of the system.

blendOS allows you to install packages from several Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, CentOS Stream, and even Android. Since it's an immutable distro, you can't install packages on the system in the traditional way like on other distros. Instead, it uses Podman containers to install and run applications. That's why you can have multiple Linux distros as containers and gain access to their respective package managers.