today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Reset Forgotten Root Password in Ubuntu
You had set up root password in Ubuntu but cannot remember it now? Here's how to reset forgotten root password in Ubuntu and hopefully in other Debian-based distros.
Please use the command line updater because updating via browser is disabled in your config.php error on NextCloud
Received error upon launching Docker NextCloud on my Unraid server. Update needed Please use the command line updater because updating via browser is disabled in your config.php. For help, see the documentation.
TecMint ☛ LZ4 for Linux: Install, Use & Speed Up File Compression (Examples)
This makes it an excellent choice for applications that require high-speed compression, such as data transmission, real-time processing, network transmission, kernel decompression, and storage optimization.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Apache Pinot in Linux
This guide will walk you through the steps required to install Apache Pinot on a Linux system. We’ll cover prerequisites, downloading and extracting the software, setting up configurations, and starting the services.
Linux Handbook ☛ What is the .git folder?
See the .git folder in your project directory and wonder what it is about. Let me explain all about it.
RoseHosting ☛ How to fix “err_cache_miss”
In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to fix the err_cache_miss web browser error.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 (Simple Guide)
In this guide, you’ll learn various ways through which you can install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).
TecMint ☛ How to Disable and Remove Unnecessary Services on Linux
However, over time, as you install new packages and services, your system can become bloated and vulnerable to security threats.
TecMint ☛ Improve Website Performance – Install Memcached on RHEL 9
Memcached is also used to cache entire database tables and queries to improve the performance of the database. It is the only caching system available freely and used by many big sites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Drupal, Zynga, etc.
TecMint ☛ zzUpdate – Fully Upgrade Ubuntu to Latest Newer Release
It is a complete config file-driven shell script that allows you to upgrade your Ubuntu desktop or server hands-off and unwatched for almost the entire process.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. MongoDB has emerged as a leading NoSQL database solution, renowned for its scalability, flexibility, and high-performance capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PowerShell on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PowerShell on openSUSE. PowerShell, a powerful scripting language and automation tool, has gained immense popularity in recent years. Initially developed by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft for Windows, PowerShell is now a cross-platform solution available on various operating systems, including GNU/Linux distributions like openSUSE.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Fonts play a crucial role in document formatting and design, ensuring that your content looks professional and visually appealing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Fedora 40. Fedora 40, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, offers users a stable and feature-rich operating system. While Fedora comes with the GNOME desktop environment by default, many users prefer the customizability and flexibility of the KDE Plasma desktop.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. ClamAV is a powerful, open-source antivirus software that provides robust protection against malware, viruses, and other security threats.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Enable or Disable Magento 2 Developer Mode
Magento 2 is a popular e-commerce platform. Developer Mode is a special mode that helps developers debug and test their websites. It shows detailed error messages and logs, making it easier to find and fix issues. Sometimes you may need to enable or disable Developer Mode in Magento 2.