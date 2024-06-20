Tux Machines

Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module

The Sipeed Lichee Book 4A is a cost-effective laptop utilizing RISC-V architecture, designed primarily for developers interested in exploring this platform. It merges standard laptop features with functionalities tailored to RISC-V, offering a practical tool for both software development and general use.

DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.

MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

Games: Counter-Strike, Proton, Roblox, Steam and More

KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1 as the latest version of their acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release
If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release you’ll be pleased to hear that the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment was “released” this weekend
Tails 6.4 Anonymous OS Introduces Random Seed to Strengthen All Cryptography
Tails 6.4 amnesic incognito live system has been released today as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that protects against surveillance and censorship.
SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
No Red Hat? No problem
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46
The postmarketOS devs released today postmarketOS 24.06 as the latest stable version of this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices and computers.
Lindroid, a native, hardware-accelerated Linux operating system on Android, is in development
Engineer Erfan Abdi is developing a project called Lindroid , which aims to run Linux apps on Android devices
DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II with SpacemIT K1 octa-core SoC to run Ubuntu supported by Canonical
The DC-ROMA II laptop is said to run an optimized version of Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
 
SUSE Acquires Hype Factor ("Clown Native")
SUSE Acquires StackState
Android may soon redefine what it's been calling "fast charging"
Happy 31st Birthday, FreeBSD!
On National FreeBSD Day, we honor the open-source OS
How to Install Void Linux [Step by Step]
A simple step-by-step tutorial on how to install Void Linux in physical and virtual machine.
Games: Drill Keeper, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
Update on Newton, the Wayland-native accessibility project
Several months ago, I announced that I would be developing a new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
Do You Need to Be a Computer Wiz to Use Linux? 4 Misconceptions Debunked
While Linux is the platform of choice for serious computer tinkerers and professionals
What Is elementary OS? Hands-on With the Mac-Like Linux Distro
Spend enough time looking at lists of "beginner" Linux distributions, and a name you'll notice frequently is elementary OS
These 5 Linux file managers are better than what you're using now - and they're free
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager? Fret not, there are plenty of options to choose from
First Iteration of My Free Software Mirror
As I’m gearing towards setting up a Free Software download mirror in India
Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT Rumored To Remove All Source Code That Is In Any Way Linked To The U.S., Including Linux And Android
potentially allowing Huawei to branch its operating system outside of China
HPLIP 3.24.4 Released with Debian 12 & New Printers Support
HPLIP, the free open-source HP developed GNU/Linux driver for HP inkjet and laser based printers, released version 3.24.4 today!
IceWM 3.6 Released with New Features and Fixes
Maximize windows by double-clicking borders and enjoy enhanced character support in the address bar
Google Assistant's new and improved UI spreads to Android Automotive
Mozilla Acquires Anonym, Pioneering Privacy in Digital Ads
Mozilla acquires Anonym to pioneer privacy-safe advertising with cutting-edge tech
Sparky 5 “Nibiru” EOL
SparkyLinux 5 code name “Nibiru” (oldoldstable) will reach end-of-life (EOL) on the end of July 2024
Finnix – Debian-based Live CD operating system
Finnix is based on Debian
Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages
Some good news today for Ubuntu users running the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases as the App Center application has been updated to allow installation of locally downloaded DEB packages.
5 Linux commands you need to gather your system's most important information
Linux never suffers from having too little information
Oracle's on and off relations with open source software
All companies use open source now, but some, such as Oracle, have never been completely comfortable with it.