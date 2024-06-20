Games: Counter-Strike, Proton, Roblox, Steam and More
-
Chris ☛ Getting Better at Counter-Strike
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Proton: Surfing the Wave of backdoored Windows Compatibility
Proton has been a major enabler to make it possible to run backdoored Windows games without a sweat on Linux. We know it has made huge strides over the years, but how much exactly? This is an easy answer for us at Boiling Steam, since we can leverage the wealth of ProtonDB data for this! Since the beginning ProtonDB collects data from end users to determine how well each game reported runs - up until later in 2019 it was relying on a user assessment of the rating, and after a new rating system, data-driven, was introduced to make ratings more consistent and less prone to bias. Since then, the overall trend has been one of steady improvement, as you can see below (click for a larger picture): This graph is based on different samples every month: the unique titles reported in that particular month, from month to month. As new games are tested as they are released, there is always a bias towards recent games in every slice of that graph, which gives you a sense if Proton’s support is improving over time, and not just on stuff that’s old. Notably, the proportion of Platinum-rated games (those that work flawlessly out of the box) has been increasing steadily. However, it’s the decrease in Borked titles – from 25% four years ago to less than half that now – that truly stands out. This decline has been remarkably linear, with no signs of slowing down.
-
Digital Music News ☛ Warner Music Debuts ‘Batteries’ in Roblox Under Styngr Tie-Up, Offering Players ‘Time-Based Listening’
Warner Music Group (WMG) is officially releasing “an innovative new music product” in Roblox, allowing players to purchase time-based music access. The major label and Styngr, a self-described developer-focused bridge between “the worlds of music and gaming,” just recently reached out with word of their underlying agreement.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ ElectricMaple joins WiVRn and ALVR in giving options to stream VR to a headset
Helping you cut down on all those wires, and potentially making way for cheaper low-end VR headsets for streaming, ElectricMaple was announced by Collabora and PlutoVR joining the likes of WiVRn and ALVR.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes Of Loot: Gauntlet Of Power is a fresh take on dungeon crawling with a very unique weapon
If you absolutely love action-heavy dungeon crawlers like The Binding of Isaac, and the chaos from Vampire Survivors you're going to need to take a look at Heroes Of Loot: Gauntlet Of Power from Orangepixel.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Summer Sale 2024 is live with thousands of discounts
Time for you to get some DRM freedom? GOG has launcher their Summer Sale 2024, and you know what to expect - absolutely loads of games are now discounted.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Relic Abyss is the next big feature-heavy roguelite survivor RPG
Another contestant enters the survivor-like battle ring with Relic Abyss, and this one is absolutely packed full of features that will probably end up sucking my life away. The style of it is kind of adorable too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora now on Steam, broken for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now released on Steam, and at least when it comes to AMD GPUs, it seems to be currently a no-go and just doesn't run with Proton on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ KittyToy is a cute little casual digital-pet game about stray cats
Inspired by animated cursor-chasing cat software like Neko and the mobile app Neko Atsume, KittyToy is a simple little casual chill-out game about stray cats. Made with Godot Engine, it's free to grab (you can donate too) from the itch.io page.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Swap flesh with fallen enemies in the weird upcoming co-op action game SWAP/MEAT
SWAP/MEAT has a really fun idea where you (and hopefully some friends) become Meat Scientists. You go planet-hopping to steal the meat of strange creatures and turn their flesh into your own body parts.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder brings another major update with Seek & Destroy
Gaijin Entertainment have released the Seek & Destroy update for War Thunder which as usual sprinkles in a bunch of new content, along with some general tweaks across the board.