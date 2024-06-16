posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2024



Quoting: Debian -- News -- Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life —

The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024, nearly five years after its initial release on July 6th, 2019.

Starting in July, Debian will not provide further security updates for Debian 10. A subset of "buster" packages will be supported by external parties. Detailed information can be found at Extended LTS.

The Debian LTS Team will prepare afterwards the transition to Debian 11 "bullseye", the current oldstable release. Thanks to the combined effort of different teams including the Security Team, the Release Team, and the LTS Team, the Debian 11 life cycle will also encompass five years. To make the life cycle of Debian releases easier to follow, the related Debian teams have agreed on the following schedule: three years of regular support plus two years of Long Term Support. The LTS Team will take over support from the Security and the Release Teams on August 14, 2024, three years after the initial release on August 14, 2021. The final point update release for "bullseye" will be published soon after the final Debian 11 Security Advisory (DSA) will be issued.

Debian 11 will receive Long Term Support until August 31, 2026. The supported architectures remain amd64, i386, arm64 and armhf.

For further information about using "bullseye" LTS and upgrading from "buster" LTS, please refer to LTS/Using.

Debian and its LTS Team would like to thank all contributing users, developers, sponsors and other Debian teams who are making it possible to extend the life of previous stable releases.

If you rely on Debian LTS, please consider joining the team, providing patches, testing or funding the efforts.