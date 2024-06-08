Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, GNU, OpenSUSE, and BSD
James G ☛ Brainstorming a decision tree for website hosting choice
The question of what tool to use to run your website is daunting because there are so many options, each with their own pros and cons. This makes me wonder: could there be an interactive web experience that lets you answer a few questions and recommends a few website hosting tools for you based on your answers?
Linuxiac ☛ OpenSSH Enhances Security with New Feature
OpenSSH tightens security with a new feature that aims to stop attackers in their tracks with smart penalties.
Events
Volker Krause ☛ GPN22
A week ago I attended the 22. Gulaschprogrammiernacht (GPN22) in Karlsruhe, Germany. That’s a bit of a smaller version of the Chaos Communication Congress, although with 1000+ attendees “small” doesn’t really do it justice. Below are some of my notes from conversations I had there.
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: copyright monopoly notices in www.gnu.org translations
Dear Translators:
Recently, the Licensing and Compliance Lab provided guidelines for writing copyright monopoly notices in www.gnu.org translations: https://www.gnu.org/s/trans-coord/w/Copyright-Notices.html Please take them into account.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/22 & 23
The time of the holidays is coming to an end and, at least until my next vacation, I should be able to keep up with weekly reports again. Of course, I am not complaining about having holidays and days off – sometimes stepping away from the computer and doing something unrelated is just the right thing to do (and often leads to good and new ideas). But that means you had to wait an extra week to learn again about all the things going on in openSUSE Tumbleweed. So here we go: during the last two weeks, we have released 4 snapshots. Some changes around AppArmor 4.0 made us hold back a few snapshots, some issues around systemd 255.7, and of course also the holiday which many stretched over a weekend resulting in fewer snapshots even being submitted to QA for testing.
BSD
TuMFatig ☛ Quick OOTB support of Topton GM1 on *BSD
I bought a Topton GM1 Industrial Mini PC for my HomeLab. It is aimed at running Slackware GNU/Linux but I wanted to have a quick look at how well BSD OSes support it out-of-the-box.
