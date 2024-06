Nitrux Linux 3.5.0: A viable alternative to Windows 11?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024



The new version of the open-source operating system Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is now available. With its user-friendly graphical interface, it is likely to attract many users, especially those who are dissatisfied with the new Windows 11.

Windows 10 will be supported until 14 October 2025, but extended support is available for those who pay. Alternatively, users can switch to Linux, which is free and suitable for older computers.

