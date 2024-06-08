RPMs of PHP version 8.3.8 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.20 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.1.29 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.

These Versions fix 1 security bug (CVE-2024-5458), so update is strongly recommended.