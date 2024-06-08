Programming Leftovers
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ Responsible IT - Part 2
In this post, we look at the typical response patterns, why they usually only reinforce the problems and then try to rethink the solution space from first principles.
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging Since I can remember, we've used htpasswd authentication on sites in staging/pre-production to...
Since I can remember, we've used htpasswd authentication on sites in staging/pre-production to keep search engines and anyone else out. Mostly search engines. Too many ignore robots.txt to rely on that.
Derek Kędziora ☛ Design maturity within organizations
Beyond that, the ROI of design gets murky. Yes, it’s nice and all, but especially in a smaller company that money be better spent elsewhere once desing is Good or even Good enough.
Rlang ☛ LogAnalyzer: An Easy-to-Use Log Monitoring Tool for R/Shiny Applications
Posit Connect is often the de facto platform to deploy R/Shiny applications, Python applications, and Quarto-Shiny documents. And when something goes wrong, we immediately go and visit the logs. >
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.29, 8.2.20 and 8.3.8
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.8 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.20 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.29 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
These Versions fix 1 security bug (CVE-2024-5458), so update is strongly recommended.
GNOME ☛ Alice Mikhaylenko: CSS Happenings
This cycle GTK got a lot of updates to its CSS engine.
I started this work as part of the Sovereign Tech Fund initiative, and later on Matthias Clasen joined in and we ended up splitting the work on colors.
Let’s go through the changes, as well as how they affect GTK, libadwaita and apps.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13.0.2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 13.0.2!
Python
The New Stack ☛ How To Create a Python GUI To Write Data to a File With PyQt5
You might think Python is only good for text-based applications and web app development [...]
OSTechNix ☛ How To Get Terminal Size Using Python In Linux
This tutorial explains how to get the terminal size using Python's shutil module with simple examples in Linux.
Didier Stevens ☛ Update: simple_listener.py Version 0.1.5
I added IPv6 support to simple_listener.py. Although it was not by design, it turned out that simple_listener.py only works for IPv4. So I made some small changes to add IPv6 support. When you use dictionary to define your listeners, use THP_TCP6 and THP_UDP6 to define TCP IPv6 and UDP IPv6 listeners respectively.
