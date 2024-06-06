Games: Airships: Lost Flotilla, Humble Choice, AI Confidential, Deep Rock Galactic
-
Steampunk auto-shooter Airships: Lost Flotilla demo expanded - get an exclusive airship
Airships: Lost Flotilla is steadily building up to be one of my favourites in the auto-shooter bullet-heaven survivor genre. Now there's an expanded demo and I've got a special code for you.
-
Humble Choice for June has Risk of Rain 2, LEGO 2K Drive, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector and more
Certainly an interesting selection of games included in Humble Choice for June, so here's what's in it and what compatibility to expect.
-
From broken parts to broken hearts - mend robots in AI Confidential
Critical Wit recently revealed AI Confidential, a game where you take on the role of a RoboTechnician employed by AI megacorp where you'll be fixing up all sorts of strange robots as you fix up broken parts to broken hearts.
-
Deep Rock Galactic has a huge new season coming, and you can replay old seasons
Deep Rock Galactic is by far, one of the best co-op games ever made. Ghost Ship Games are truly showing others how it's done with this upcoming season too. It's rated Steam Deck Playable (and it does work great) and it's pretty much flawless on desktop Linux with Proton. I've played it a lot, and so have plenty of people I know, it's an absolute gem not to be missed out on.
-
Tiny Glade is a gorgeous castle-doodling game that's real clever to relax with
Tiny Glade from Pounce Light arrives later this year and there's now a demo available. It's worth checking out, if you like games to fully relax with that have no actual goals.
-
GE-Proton 9-6 brings various upstream changes from Valve's Proton
A new release of the community-made compatibility layer GE-Proton version 9-6 is here, although nothing too exciting this time as it's pulling in upstream Proton changes from Valve.
-
The Queer Games Bundle returns for 2024
Returning for the fourth year the Queer Games Bundle 2024 has landed with various video games, physical games, game assets and more.