Immutable Distro blendOS 4 Officially Released, Now Fully Declarative

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 06, 2024



Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

blendOS also supports several desktop environments, including KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, Budgie, and MATE, along with the ability to easily and instantaneously switch between them through the tracks features implemented on blendOS 4

