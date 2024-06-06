2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summi
- Atomic writes without tears: a discussion on how to support buffered I/O writes of 16KB with protection against torn (partial) writes.
- Filesystems and iomap: conversions of various filesystems to use iomap are ongoing; what are the remaining problems that need to be solved?
- What's scheduled for sched_ext: sched_ext has come a long way in the past year. What's changed, and what is still needed for the work to be meaningfully complete?
- Recent improvements to BPF's struct_ops mechanism: BPF continues to evolve support for more generic kernel interfaces.
- LLVM improvements for BPF verification: what can compiler developers do to ensure their compilers produce verifiable code?
- Supporting BPF in GCC: GCC can now compile a lot of BPF code. What did it take, and where is the project going next?
- A new swap abstraction layer for the kernel: redesigning the swap layer for better performance, especially with large folios.
- Large-folio support for shmem and tmpfs: improving the kernel's shared-memory mechanisms with large folios.
- The twilight of the version-1 memory controller: the version-1 control-group API was superseded years ago, but users of the old memory-controller interface still exist. How can they be convinced to move on so that this old code can be removed?
- Allocator optimizations for transparent huge pages: proposed memory-management changes to improve the chances of successfully allocating huge pages.
- Two talks on multi-size transparent huge page performance: multi-size THPs are seen as a performance benefit, but how much does the system really gain from them?
- The next steps for the maple tree: upcoming features planned for this relatively new kernel data structure.
- Fleshing out memory descriptors: a first view into what the memory-descriptor future might look like.
- The state of the memory-management community in 2024: the traditional session with Andrew Morton to discuss how memory-management development is going.
- Measuring memory fragmentation: an attempt to find a way to measure how badly memory has been fragmented.
- A plea for more thoughtful comments: how you can help improve the LWN comment stream.