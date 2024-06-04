today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Deploy GenAI applications with Canonical’s Charmed Kubeflow and NVIDIA NIM
It’s been over two years since generative Hey Hi (AI) (GenAI) took off with the launch of ChatGPT. From that moment on, a variety of applications, models and libraries were launched to address market needs and simplify enterprise activity.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/06/02
This week, extended commentary on the links. Unscalable, Hand-Crafted Lists of Links.
Applications
Tom MacWright ☛ Obsidian Freeform
Prefer video? You can also watch an intro video that I recorded for this on YouTube.
Obsidian Freeform is an extremely small Obsidian plugin that enables totally custom JavaScript-powered frames alongside your notes. I created it because I use Obsidian as my note-taking application, and I found myself wanting to create charts for certain concepts.
Programming/Development
Rlang ☛ Simple custom colour palettes with R ggplot graphs
A simple, yet effective way to set your colour palette in R using ggplot library. After that, we can start “chaining” ggplot graphs. Scatter plot Barchart / Histogram Boxplot 3.14 chart Finally custom colours!
Python
Hackaday ☛ MicroPython 1.23 Brings Custom USB Devices, OpenAMP, Much More
MicroPython is a wonderful Python interpreter that runs on many higher-end microcontrollers, from ESP8266 to STM32 to the RP2040. MicroPython lets you build devices quickly, and its latest release, 1.23, brings a number of improvements you should be aware of.
Rust
Niko Matsakis: The borrow checker within
This post lays out a 4-part roadmap for the borrow checker that I call “the borrow checker within”. These changes are meant to help Rust become a better version of itself, enabling patterns of code which feel like they fit within Rust’s spirit, but run afoul of the letter of its law. I feel fairly comfortable with the design for each of these items, though work remains to scope out the details. My belief is that a-mir-formality will make a perfect place to do that work.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ How the open-source world is wrestling with security and licensing issues for generative AI [Ed: Openwashing nonsense by a Microsoft-funded publisher, citing Microsoft-funded front groups]
The rise of generative artificial intelligence has been accompanied by a growing debate within the open-source community: Are Proprietary Chaffbot Company and other model providers really open, and how trustworthy is the technology?
