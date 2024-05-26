Perl Programming

Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.
The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.
The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, built around the ESP32-S3 chip, serves as a versatile platform for applications in home automation, IoT devices, and surveillance systems. It is equipped with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities, a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector for portable use.
The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.
The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.