Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.10 Release Candidate

posted by Marius Nestor on May 26, 2024



It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.10 opened, after the release of Linux kernel 6.9, which is slowly but surely making its way into the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions (hint: it already landed in Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed).

Therefore, Linux kernel 6.10’s merge window is now officially closed and the first Release Candidate is available for public testing for developers and those who want to get an early taste of the new features of the next major kernel release.

