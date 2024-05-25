Mozilla's Future, Thunderbird, Progressive enhancement
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Corporation Org Changes to Accelerate our Path to the Future
Over the past few months, we’ve been accelerating our ability to execute outstandingly, make faster decisions, and realize our multi-product ambitions. To help facilitate this, I’m excited to announce an organizational change within the product team. This change will enable us to better develop and scale products at different stages of development and maturity. [...] I am really excited about these changes as they help us accelerate our path to a strong, multi-product future as we simultaneously expand on our investment in our flagship core product, Firefox.
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: May 2024 Community Office Hours: The Thunderbird Release Process
Have you ever wondered what the release process of Thunderbird is like? Wanted to know if a particular bug would be fixed in the next release? Or how long release support lasts? Or just how many point releases are there?
In the May Office Hours, we’ll demystify the current Thunderbird release process as we get closer to the next Extended Security Release on July 10, 2024.
-
Evan Hahn ☛ Progressive enhancement for content
A few of my recent blog posts have featured a kind of “progressive enhancement for content”, and I’d like to share how I did it. It’s not very complicated, and certainly not clever.
A recent post about character encoding let readers play around and type their own text. If you’ve got JavaScript running in your browser, you can type characters and see their UTF-8 values.