today's lefovers

Daniel Stenberg ☛ Google Peer Bonus number five
It is not quite a gold medal, but it is now the fifth time I have the honor of receiving a Google Open Source Peer Bonus. I might soon start to think I have some fans over there.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hamvention Interview: Linux in the Ham Shack
Interview with Russ (K5TUX) and Bill (NE4RD) hosts of Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) podcast. Russ and Bill talk about the podcast and tending bar in the Caribbean.
Applications
Unix Men ☛ Distrobox: Manage Your GNU/Linux Distros Like a Pro
Introduction Are you are a GNU/Linux user with multiple distributions but hates the hassle of constantly setting up new environments? Say hello to Distrobox, your solution for managing multiple GNU/Linux distros effortlessly. This tool allows you to interact with GNU/Linux instances with simple commands, changing the way users experience Linux.
KDE
Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.13.0
Plasma Wayland Protocls 1.13.0 is now available for packaging.
Openwashing
It's FOSS ☛ 14 Top Outstanding Open Source LLMs For Research and Commercial Use
There are hundreds of open-source LLMs, here, we handpick some of the best ones for you to check out.
Firstpost ☛ What is 'Openwashing' and why are AI companies like OpenAI are accused of this practice – Firstpost
Several AI companies are engaging in 'openwashing' or essentially, misusing the Open Source label to portray themselves in a favourable light. This term has been previously aimed at coding projects that have been overly liberal with the open-source label.
