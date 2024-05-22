Best Free and Open Source Software
Character Map is a utility included with Microsoft Windows. This utility is used to view the characters in any installed font, to check what keyboard input is used to enter those characters, and to copy characters to the clipboard in lieu of typing them. Character Map is proprietary software and not available for Linux.
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
6 Top Free and Open Source Scala Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
Scala is a modern, object-functional, multi-paradigm, Java-based programming and scripting language. It blends functional and object-oriented programming models. Scala introduces several innovative language constructs. It improves on Java’s support for object-oriented programming by traits, which are stackable and cannot have constructor parameters. It also offers closures, a feature that dynamic languages like Python and Ruby have adopted.
When it comes to web development, there are a fairly small range of Scala frameworks to choose. The choice depends on finding the right tool for the job at hand. Here’s our pick of the finest Scala web frameworks.
gucharmap - character map - LinuxLinks
GNOME Character Map (gucharmap) is a Unicode character map. This software allows characters to be displayed by unicode block or script type.
It includes brief descriptions of related characters and occasionally meanings of the character in question.
The software can be used to input or enter characters (by copy and paste). The search functionality allows the use of several search methods, including by unicode name or code point of the character.
This is free and open source software.
Marvin - app launcher - LinuxLinks
Marvin is an application launcher and much more.
The program uses different modules to provide different functionalities.
This is free and open source software.
Denaro - manage your personal finances - LinuxLinks
Denaro is a simple program to help you keep track of your personal finances.
The Linux version of this app is designed for GNOME and optimized for the default Adwaita theme.
This is free and open source software.