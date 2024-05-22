posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2024



Quoting: Google thinks the public sector can do better than Microsoft’s ‘security failures’ —

Google is pouncing on Microsoft’s weathered enterprise security reputation by pitching its services to government institutions. Pointing to a recent report from the US Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) that found that Microsoft’s security woes are the result of the company “deprioritizing” enterprise security, Google says it can help.

The company’s pitch isn’t quite as direct as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella saying he made Google dance, but it’s spicy all the same. Repeatedly referring to Microsoft as “the vendor” throughout its blog post on Monday, Google says the CSRB “showed that lack of a strong commitment to security creates preventable errors and serious breaches.” Platforms, it added, “have a responsibility” to hold to strong security practices. And of course, who is more responsible than Google?