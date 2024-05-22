posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2024



Quoting: Slack Linux App Fixes Screen Sharing Under Wayland - OMG! Ubuntu —

I’m not a Slack user —who’d I talk to, myself?!— and while I hear that this popular chat platform works best in a Chromium-based web browser these days (some features don’t work in Mozilla Firefox, sob) the Slack desktop app for Linux still has its conveniences.

But over the past 12 months or so I’ve seen a fair few folks who use Slack on Ubuntu (for it is widely used in workplaces, popular with distributed teams, and others) annoyed by its unreliable (and for a while unavailable) screen-sharing capabilities.

These issues were acknowledged by Slack on its community support forum, and a community rep explained the company had to temporarily disable screen sharing features in the Slack Desktop client for Linux (DEB, RPM, and snap builds) while it ironed out the kinks.