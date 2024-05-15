GNU/Linux Applications and Mozilla Stuff
-
TecMint ☛ Mutt – A Command Line Email Client to Send Mails from Terminal
Here in this tutorial, we’ll be using the mutt (a terminal email client) command to send email from the command line interlace.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Testing the Surfshark VPN GUI App on Linux
Testing out Surfshark VPN on Linux. Let's see what it can do!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows translator makes PC games run on Android — Fallout 4 demoed at 30 fps using Winlator app
Arm Android game compatibility sees a huge boon, but with some caveats.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack: Enhancing Amateur Radio with Open Source Power
The world of amateur radio has always been closely tied to technological innovation, and in recent years, GNU/Linux has become an essential tool in the ham shack. From digital modes and logging to software-defined radio (SDR) and satellite communication, GNU/Linux offers a robust, flexible, and cost-effective platform for amateur radio operators. This blog post will explore what amateur radio enthusiasts can do with Linux, the top usages in the ham radio world, and why Ubuntu stands out as an excellent choice for a GNU/Linux operating system.
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl user survey 2024
Welcome to the 11th annual curl user survey. This is a once a year poll that we ask as many curl and libcurl users as possible to respond to.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Manifest V3 Updates
Greetings add-on developers! We wanted to provide an update on some exciting engineering work planned for the next few Firefox releases in support of Manifest V3. The team continues to implement API changes that were previously defined in agreement with other browser vendors that participate in the WECG, ahead of Chrome’s MV2 deprecation. Another top area of focus has been around addressing some developer and end user friction related to MV3 host permissions.
The table below details some MV3 changes that are going to be available in the Firefox release channel soon.>
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 126
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
-